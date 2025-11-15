Integration with Securitize, Wormhole, and Ceffu supports regulatory compliance and custody.

BUIDL, BlackRock’s $2.5B tokenized fund, is now available on BNB Chain.

Binanace said the fund can be used as collateral on the platform.

BUIDL pays a 4% yield and is backed by Treasury bills.

Binance announced on Friday that the largest tokenized real-world asset – BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) – will now be available on BNB Chain (BNB) and can be used as collateral on the platform.

The expansion, powered by Securitize and Wormhole, brings regulated, U.S.-dollar-denominated assets onto the BNB Chain. BNB’s price edged 0.2% lower in the last 24 hours – staging a modest recovery after the overall cryptocurrency market dipped 2% to $3.35 trillion and Bitcoin (BTC) shed 3.1%. Bitcoin’s price was trading at around $96,000 at the time of writing.

Retail sentiment around BNB on Stocktwits remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, while retail sentiment around Bitcoin fell to ‘neutral’ from the ‘bullish’ zone.

Source: @BNBChain/X

Collateral Use Expands Capital Efficiency

BUIDL’s launch on BNB Chain includes a new share class for qualified investors, offering exposure to tokenized U.S. dollar yields. Its acceptance as collateral, through its custody provider Ceffu and triparty banking partners, allows investors and institutions to access liquidity or leverage without selling their holdings.

“BNB Chain is designed for scalable, low-cost, and secure financial applications, and we’re excited to welcome BUIDL to our ecosystem,” said Sarah Song, Head of Business Development at BNB Chain. “It enables entirely new types of investment strategies on-chain.”

BUIDL, backed by Treasury bills, manages roughly $2.5 billion in assets and offers a 4% yield. Its addition to BNB Chain represents a major step in the adoption of tokenized real-world assets as programmable instruments within the decentralized finance ecosystem.

