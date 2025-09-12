The Scottsdale, Arizona-based drive-through-focused coffee chain raised $294.1 million through the IPO, with 14.7 million shares on offer.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Inc.’s (BRCB) shares made a strong debut on Nasdaq on Friday, with the company’s shares listing at $26.5 apiece.

At the time of writing, Black Rock Coffee Bar’s shares were hovering at $25.5 or 28% higher compared to the issue price of $20.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based drive-through-focused coffee chain raised $294.1 million through the initial public offering (IPO), with 14.7 million shares on offer.

