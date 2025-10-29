The overall cryptocurrency market fell 1.4% in the last 24 hours, with more than $500 million in liquidations.

In the last 24 hours, total crypto market capitalization fell to about $3.89 trillion.

According to CoinGlass data, over $500 million in leveraged bets were liquidated over the past day.

Crypto-linked equities were trading mixed ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate cut decision later today.

Ethereum (ETH) and meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) led losses as Bitcoin (BTC) dipped ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate cut decision later in the day.

Ethereum’s price dipped 2.8% and Dogecoin’s price slipped 2.7% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the leading altcoin remained in ‘neutral’ territory, while sentiment around the meme token was in the ‘bearish’ zone, over the past day.

Bitcoin’s price, meanwhile, fell 1.3% in the last 24 hours, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Markets Price In Near-Certainty Of Fed Rate Cut

Traders widely expect the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates by 25 basis points at the conclusion of its two-day meeting. The CME FedWatch Tool showed a 99.9% probability of a quarter-point cut.

A Stocktwits poll reflected similar expectations — 61% of retail traders projected a 25-basis-point cut, 19% anticipated a 50-point move, and 20% expected interest rates to remain unchanged. Traders will also be looking to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's commentary after the rate cut decision is announced for clues on the how the monetary policy may shift going forward.

Source: Stocktwits

Crypto Market Liquidations Top $500 Million

The overall cryptocurrency market fell 1.4% in the last 24 hours, marking a market capitalization of around $3.89 trillion. Cardano (ADA) fell 2.5% in the last 24 hours, followed by Binance Coin (BNB), which fell 2% and Solana (SOL), which dipped 1.7%. Ripple’s native token XRP (XRP) edged 0.2% lower in the last 24 hours.

Coinglass data showed that liquidations crossed $500 million in the last 24 hours. Around $360 million came from long bets — traders who expected the price to rise – while the other $155 million came from short positions.

On the equities side, shares of Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, edged up 0.19% in pre-market trading. Meanwhile, shares of Ethereum-backed digital asset treasury (DAT) firm Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) fell 1.1%. Crypto-exchange Coinbase (COIN) moved 0.2% higher.

