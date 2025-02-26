Bitcoin Investors Hit Panic Button, Unleash 2025’s Largest Loss-Making Sell-Off Worth $7B – Retail’s Skeptical

CryptoQuant’s data shows that short-term investors are selling at a loss. The company notes that Bitcoin’s price drop likely triggered panic selling, and if further corrections occur, similar behavior could reemerge.

Bitcoin Investors Hit Panic Button, Unleash 2025’s Largest Loss-Making Sell-Off Worth $7B – Retail’s Skeptical
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Bitcoin (BTC) continued to trade below the $90,000 threshold in early U.S. market hours on Wednesday, with data from CryptoQuant indicating that Tuesday’s sell-off marked the largest loss-making sell-off of the year. 

Short-term holders offloaded nearly 80,000 BTC at a loss as Bitcoin’s price hit a three-month low, sliding to $86,000. 

According to CryptoQuant, speculators moved 79,300 BTC – worth roughly $7 billion – to exchange wallets within a 24-hour period.

“This is the largest Bitcoin sell-off of 2025,” CryptoQuant contributing analyst Axel Adler Jr. wrote in a post on X.

The apex cryptocurrency's price continues to slide on Wednesday, down 1.3% for the day at around $87,700.

exchanges p&L.jpg Short-Term Holders Profit & Loss To Exchanges From Dec. 22 To Feb. 25 | Source: CryptoQuant

According to CryptoQuant’s blog post, data shows that short-term investors are selling at a loss. The post notes that Bitcoin’s price drop likely triggered panic selling, and if further corrections occur, similar behavior could reemerge.

The data shows that rolling 24-hour loss-making transactions have surpassed any other period in 2025. While the figures do not confirm that all BTC transferred to exchanges was immediately sold, the spike in exchange inflows underscores uncertainty among newer market participants.

short term.jpg Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) Of Short-Term Bitcoin Holders From Jan. 2024 To Feb. 2025|  Source: CryptoQuant

 

In contrast, long-term investors have remained largely unaffected by the recent decline, continuing to hold their positions and preventing deeper losses.

 

long term.jpg Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) Of Short-Term Bitcoin Holders From Jan. 2024 To Feb. 2025|  Source: CryptoQuant

“Since this period extends back to September, when Bitcoin was trading around $60K, these investors are likely those who have been in the market for a much longer time. The lack of significant selling pressure from them suggests they are maintaining a holding strategy,” said the report. 

Screenshot 2025-02-26 073651.png BTC Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.26 as of 7:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin remained in the ‘bearish’ territory (40/100), albeit with a higher score. Chatter increased to ‘high’ levels as users debated Bitcoin’s next move. 

Some users expressed confidence in Bitcoin’s fundamentals, dismissing short-term holders as sources of fear, uncertainty, and doubt. 

Others debated whether the price could stage a rebound or face further downside pressure.

SoSoValue’s live tracker also shows that net outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs crossed $1 billion at the time of writing, marking the largest single-day redemption since the funds debuted in January 2024. 

In a post on X, Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of BitMEX, warned that this pattern could push Bitcoin’s price as low as $70,000. 

Bitcoin's price is currently trading 18% below its all-time high of nearly $109,000, reached on Jan. 20, according to CoinGecko. 

The cryptocurrency is down nearly 10% for the month but remains up 73% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: The Billion Dollar Outflow: Bitcoin ETFs Suffer Heaviest Withdrawals Since Debut As Crypto Market Buckles

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Unusual Machines Stock In Spotlight After Orders From Red Cat Holdings: Retail Cheers The Deal

Unusual Machines Stock In Spotlight After Orders From Red Cat Holdings: Retail Cheers The Deal

ON Semiconductor Implements Layoffs To Offset Costs, Save Up To $115M – Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

ON Semiconductor Implements Layoffs To Offset Costs, Save Up To $115M – Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

American Airlines Stock Gets A Redburn Upgrade: Analyst Sees 58% Upside With US Airline Industry Entering Goldilocks Period

American Airlines Stock Gets A Redburn Upgrade: Analyst Sees 58% Upside With US Airline Industry Entering Goldilocks Period

Range Resources Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Stays Bullish

Range Resources Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Stays Bullish

The Billion Dollar Outflow: Bitcoin ETFs Suffer Heaviest Withdrawals Since Debut As Crypto Market Buckles

The Billion Dollar Outflow: Bitcoin ETFs Suffer Heaviest Withdrawals Since Debut As Crypto Market Buckles

Recent Stories

MCD takes action: Teacher, Principal suspended over student slap incident in Shahdara ddr

Delhi teacher, principal suspended after student slapped in school

"Unprecedented in history, unforgettable," CM Yogi Aditynath celebrates end of grand Maha Kumbh festival

Maha Kumbh concludes on Maha Shivratri, CM Yogi hails grand event, calls it 'unprecedented in history'

Unusual Machines Stock In Spotlight After Orders From Red Cat Holdings: Retail Cheers The Deal

Unusual Machines Stock In Spotlight After Orders From Red Cat Holdings: Retail Cheers The Deal

ON Semiconductor Implements Layoffs To Offset Costs, Save Up To $115M – Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

ON Semiconductor Implements Layoffs To Offset Costs, Save Up To $115M – Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

Telangana minister outlines "concrete plan" to minimise risk for rescuers at SLBC tunnel ddr

Telangana minister outlines 'concrete plan' for rescuers at SLBC tunnel

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | Balakot Airstrike Anniversary: When Modi Warned Pak -'Ghar Me Ghus Ke Marenge'

Asianet News Rewind | Balakot Airstrike Anniversary: When Modi Warned Pak -'Ghar Me Ghus Ke Marenge'

Video Icon
Dev Joshi from Baalveer Series MARRIES Fiancée Aarti in a Beautiful Nepal Ceremony!

Dev Joshi from Baalveer Series MARRIES Fiancée Aarti in a Beautiful Nepal Ceremony!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Schools MK Stalin Over Delimitation Charge

Amit Shah Schools MK Stalin Over Delimitation Charge

Video Icon
EU Prez Ursula Von Der Leyen to Begin India Visit: FTA, India-EU Trade, Tech Council on Agenda

EU Prez Ursula Von Der Leyen to Begin India Visit: FTA, India-EU Trade, Tech Council on Agenda

Video Icon