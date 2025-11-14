Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor told CNBC that the company is “accelerating” its purchases and will be reporting new Bitcoin accumulation on Monday.

Bitcoin (BTC) slipped to $95,000 in morning trade on Friday, and Strategy (MSTR) is reportedly picking up “a lot” of the token for cheap, with numbers to be disclosed Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“We are buying. We're buying quite a lot, actually,” executive chairman Michael Saylor told CNBC. “In fact, we've been accelerating our purchases.” Bitcoin’s price fell more than 6.6% in the last 24 hours and was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory even as chatter rose to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

Meanwhile, MSTR’s stock dipped 3.8% at market open and was also among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the shares dipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory as chatter remained at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

“We'll actually report our next buys on Monday morning. I think people will be pleasantly surprised.” – Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman, Strategy

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: MSTR Stock Falls 7% Pre-Market After Strategy Moves Over 47,000 BTC – But Michael Saylor Says ‘HODL’

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<