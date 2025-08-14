Oliver Reichert stated on a post-earnings call that the company sees a continuous shift to in-person shopping, which amplifies the brand both in the wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels.

Birkenstock (BIRK) CEO Oliver Reichert said on Thursday that the German footwear maker saw no consumer pushback or cancellations following the price increases implemented from July 1 in response to tariffs.

Reichert stated on a post-earnings call that the company sees a continuous shift to in-person shopping, which amplifies the brand both in the wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels.

Major global companies are undertaking price increases to offset the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on trading partners in Europe and Asia. Several firms have turned to price hikes, supply chain diversification, and also producing items in the U.S. to counter the hit from tariffs.

CFO Ivica Krolo said that the firm believes it can manage the impact of the baseline 15% EU tariff through actions it has already taken, including targeted price increases.

Birkenstock executives also noted that tariffs had little impact in fiscal 2025.

Retail sentiment on the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, hitting a year-high. User messages stood at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. Shares of Birkenstock were down over 3% in early trading.

BIRK sentiment and message volume August 14, 2025, as of 10:10 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user noted that the third-quarter revenue numbers disappointed and are weighing on shares.

Birkenstock reported quarterly revenue of €635 million ($740.41 million), compared with analysts' estimates of €635.57 million, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey stated that the firm continues to see Birkenstock bringing new iterations of classic styles to market, which helps drive additional purchases and higher ASPs. “As consumers remain more intentional with their purchases, we see Birkenstock as a brand that can continue to win in the marketplace through its competitive advantage of a high-end lifestyle positioning,” Telsey said.

Birkenstock’s adjusted profit per share of €0.62 came ahead of Wall Street expectations of €0.60 per share.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that the shares would turn positive at the end of the day.

Shares of the company have lost 14% of their value so far this year and declined nearly 22% in the last 12 months.

€1 = $1.17

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<