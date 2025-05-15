Despite a 46% gross margin improvement and significant cost cuts, the stock fell over 5% on Wednesday before jumping 20% in after-hours trading

Bionano Genomics triggered heavy retail chatter on Wednesday after the company provided a full-year 2025 revenue forecast in the range of $26 million to $30 million, falling short of the consensus estimate of $30.33 million.

The company's second-quarter (Q2) revenue projection fell between $6.3 million and $6.8 million, while analysts expected $7.01 million.

Bionano disclosed $6.5 million in revenue for Q1 2025, which surpassed the consensus figure of $6.25 million.

The gross margin percentage increased to 46% compared to 32% from the previous year.

GAAP operating expenses plunged by 66% to $11.4 million, while non-GAAP costs reduced by 65% to $8.5 million because of downsizing and restructuring product development efforts.

Bionano shares closed 5.3% lower at $3.74 on Tuesday but rebounded 20.3% to $4.50 in after-hours trading.

CEO Erik Holmlin noted that the March quarter represented the first period for executing their new strategy, which targets routine users of OGM systems and VIA software.

The company reported stable utilization rates and increased consumables sales to routine users, which led to an extended cash runway until the first quarter of 2026.

Bionano's Q1 sales of nanochannel array flowcells reached 6,994 units, representing a 15% decrease from the previous year, although existing customer sales expanded by 1% when accounting for new account volumes.

The company added nine OGM systems to its network in the quarter, which increased its total system count to 379 from 347 at the same time last year.

Bionano confirmed its plans to deploy between 15 and 20 new OGM systems in 2025.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bearish’ amid a 6,300% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user warned of a potential 35% drop in the stock, while another described the company as obsolete and predicted a decline toward zero.

The stock has declined 75.6% so far in 2025.

