BigBear.ai will deploy its artificial intelligence and orchestration technologies in support of the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command at UNITAS 2025.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) shares surged more than 13% in Tuesday’s opening trade after the company announced a collaboration with SMX to enhance the United States Navy’s maritime awareness.

