Baidu’s AI growth story and potential U.S.-China thaw are keeping retail traders bullish despite the sharp premarket pullback.

BIDU dropped nearly 8% premarket without a clear trigger.

Baidu’s AI Cloud Infrastructure revenue surged 50% to 7.3 billion yuan in its latest quarter, bolstering the long-term AI narrative.

Xi Jinping’s planned Sept. 24 meeting with Donald Trump is fueling hopes for improved U.S.-China ties and a potential boost for Chinese tech stocks.

Baidu shares dipped nearly 8% in early premarket on Tuesday, even as traders appeared to view the weakness as a potential “gift” ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s upcoming U.S. visit.

The move comes without an obvious company-specific trigger. The pullback has nevertheless drawn bullish interest from retail traders betting that the stock’s longer-term AI opportunity could outweigh near-term pressure.

The selloff comes just days after Baidu announced that its Hong Kong-listed Class A shares had been added to both the Shenzhen-Hong Kong and Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. The inclusion became effective Sept. 7, giving eligible mainland Chinese investors direct access to Baidu’s Hong Kong shares through the two trading links.

Baidu said the move should broaden its investor base and enhance the liquidity of its shares.

The timing has added an interesting backdrop for BIDU traders. The stock has become one of the more closely watched Chinese AI names, with investors weighing Baidu’s investments in AI and cloud computing against weakness in its traditional advertising business.

In its latest quarter, Baidu’s AI Cloud Infrastructure revenue jumped 50% year-over-year to 7.3 billion Chinese yuan, while the company has increasingly positioned AI as a core growth engine.

Retail View On BIDU

BIDU was also among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing, with retail traders largely upbeat despite the premarket decline. One trader summed up the current setup, saying, “Seems like a name where the long term AI story and the near term numbers are pulling in opposite directions right now.”

“$BIDU love all the emotional irrational sell offs. Easy buy the dip,” a trader said, while another wrote,” $BABA Positive this week. Pumping through Xi's visit. Together with $BIDU bottom. Load the calls tomorrow.”

Xi’s US Visit On The Cards

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Sept. 24.

Trump has said AI will be among the topics discussed, while Reuters reported that Xi is preparing to bring a large delegation of Chinese business executives, signaling an effort to strengthen commercial ties despite ongoing U.S.-China tensions.

For Baidu and Alibaba investors, any thaw in U.S.-China relations could provide another catalyst for Chinese technology stocks

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