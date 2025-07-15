Technicals hint at a rebound. Taking up new positions at ₹1,900 could deliver over 5% premium in the short term, the analyst said

Bharti Airtel has been under selling pressure recently, closing in the red in seven of the last eight trading sessions.

However, the stock is showing signs of recovery on Tuesday, opening at ₹ 1,924.80, before climbing to an intraday high of ₹ 1,942.90. It is currently trading 0.6% higher at ₹1,932.20.

Technically, the price is holding above its 55-day exponential moving average (EMA), indicating buying interest and resilience at lower levels, SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal said.

While the Parabolic SAR remains above the price, signaling lingering short-term pressure, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) continues in positive territory. However, it shows signs of weakening momentum, Pal added. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.9, bringing the stock closer to an oversold zone.

Given the current technical setup, dips near the ₹1,900 level could present a buying opportunity with a stoploss placed at ₹1,850, the analyst recommended. If the recovery sustains, Bharti Airtel shares could retest the ₹2,000 - ₹2,025 zone in the short term, a 6.6% premium considering the upper end of the price target.

Bharti Airtel’s strong presence across mobile, broadband, and enterprise services makes it a solid long-term bet. The company continues to benefit from growing data consumption, improving ARPU, and consistent financial performance, supported by tariff hikes and operational efficiencies.

While it carries significant debt, robust cash flows, 5G expansion, and steady growth in its Africa operations offer a positive outlook, according to Pal.

Year-to-date, the shares have risen over 21%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <