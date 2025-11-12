The partnership aims to support the planned commercialization of minimal residual disease testing in Southeast Asia.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (BGLC) announced on Wednesday that it has entered into definitive agreements with Asia-based firms Fidelion Diagnostics Pte. and Tongshu Biotechnology, among other parties, to commercialize VitaGuard in Southeast Asia.

VitaGuard is a high-fidelity, tumor-naïve liquid-biopsy platform for minimal residual disease. Minimal residual disease (MRD) is a small number of cancer cells that remain in the body during or after treatment, which are undetectable by standard methods.

China-headquartered Tongshu Gene is the original developer of the VitaGuard technology. The firm is the manufacturing partner of Singapore-based Fidelion. The partnership aims to support the planned commercialization of MRD testing in Southeast Asia.

