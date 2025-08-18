Beyond said it would continue to accept the Bed Bath & Beyond coupon, regardless of its age, and it will be accepted both online and in-store.

Beyond Inc. (BYON) announced on Monday that it will change its corporate name to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and its common stock will begin trading under the ticker symbol ‘BBBY’ on the New York Stock Exchange effective Aug. 29, 2025.

The company owns Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, buybuy BABY, and a blockchain asset portfolio. Shares of Beyond were up nearly 3% in early trading.

“Our name change is highlighting one of the most valuable pieces of intellectual property that investors and consumers know today and does not change our intense focus on growing revenue, achieving profitability in the near term, and monetizing valuable blockchain assets,” said Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer.

Retail sentiment on the stock remained unchanged in the ‘bearish’ territory, with chatter at ‘extremely low,’ according to data from Stocktwits.

BYON sentiment and message volume August 18, 2025, as of 11:15 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Beyond was formerly known as Overstock.com. In June 2023, the company said it had acquired certain intellectual property assets of the Bed Bath & Beyond banner from the firm under a bankruptcy court-supervised process. In April 2023, Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after the company failed to secure funds to stay afloat.

“We remain laser focused on growing the Bed Bath & Beyond brand, building Overstock.com back to a billion-dollar nameplate and unlocking value within our blockchain assets, particularly tZERO and GrainChain,” Lemonis added.

Beyond said Bed Bath & Beyond comeback is underway with its first store conversion in Nashville, Tennessee, which has experienced significant traffic and revenue. The company added that over the next 24 months, the firms plan to convert additional Kirkland’s locations into small to midsize format Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores.

In June, Kirkland’s announced it would rebrand as The Brand House Collective. The company manages retail stores, including Beyond’s Bed Bath & Beyond Home, Bed Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby, and Overstock.

Beyond added that the companies will continue to accept the Bed Bath & Beyond coupon, regardless of its age, and it will be accepted both online and in-store.

Shares of Beyond jumped 85% so far this year and have lost over 12% in the last 12 months.

