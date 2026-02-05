President Trump nominated Warsh as his pick for the Fed Chair position last week.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday stated during a Senate hearing that it is up to President Donald Trump to decide whether he would sue Federal Reserve Chair nominee Kevin Warsh for not cutting rates.

Bessent was responding to a question raised by Senator Elizabeth Warren, if the Treasury Secretary would promise that “Warsh will not be sued, will not be investigated by the Department of Justice, if he doesn't cut interest rates exactly the way that Donald Trump wants.”

