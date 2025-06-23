BEL shares rose 3% on Monday, driven by new orders and strong retail sentiment. The analyst recommends it for medium-term accumulation, with a target of ₹503.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) shares hit a fresh 52-week high, rising 3% on Monday after the company disclosed fresh order wins worth ₹585 crores.

It also saw significant buying along with other defense stocks as the tensions between Iran and Israel escalated over the weekend, with the U.S. attacking three Iranian nuclear sites.

SEBI-registered analyst Kavita Agrawal observed that BEL has been exhibiting strong bullish momentum in the medium to long term. The stock is trading near its all-time high, making it an attractive candidate for accumulation or holding, particularly for those seeking medium-term gains.

From a swing-trade perspective, Agrawal recommends buying BEL around ₹408 if the price remains strong, with a suggested stop loss at ₹392 and a target zone of ₹503.

She finds BEL appealing for a swing or positional hold due to its favorable technical setup and overall strength in the current market scenario.

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment turned ‘bullish’ on this counter a day ago.

BEL sentiment and message volume on June 23 as of 1:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

BEL shares have gained 43% year to date (YTD).

