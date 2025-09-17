BEL’s total order inflow for FY26 has already crossed ₹7,400 crore, accounting for about 27% of its full-year target, with contracts spanning defence electronics, cybersecurity, and blockchain solutions.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) shares rose more than 2% on Wednesday after the company said that it has secured additional orders worth ₹712 crore since its last disclosure on Sept. 1.

The company noted that the major orders include IT infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions, Electronic Support Measure (ESM) systems, a blockchain solution platform, as well as communication equipment, spares, and services.

With this, BEL’s total order inflow for FY26 has crossed ₹7,400 crore, accounting for about 27% of its full-year target.

Analyst View

From SEBI-registered platform A&Y Market Research, analysts said that the stock has remained strong, with investors taking the new orders as a sign that BEL is not only expanding its defence electronics business but also moving into areas such as cybersecurity and blockchain.

They added that the key factors to watch going forward will be the pace of execution, margins from these technology-heavy contracts, and visibility of future orders from defence agencies or exports.

Technical Outlook

According to A&Y Market Research, in the short term, BEL could test the ₹436–₹460 range if momentum continues. For the medium term, a breakout above ₹460 could open room toward the ₹483–₹500 levels.

On the downside, if the stock slips below ₹375, it may enter a consolidation phase with support near ₹337.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Bharat Electronics’ stock has risen 40% so far in 2025.

