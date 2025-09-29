Here’s how to claim your exclusive perks as a CMT Association member.

Now, let’s get into what the announcement means and how to qualify for/claim your perks!

Let’s first talk about how you qualify – if you are a CMT Charterholder or Candidate, you are eligible for the following perks on Stocktwits. All you need to do is opt in via this form.

CMT Badge: CMT Charterholders & Candidates will receive a distinguished badge on their Stocktwits profiles.

Dedicated CMT Stream: A curated, real-time content stream highlighting market commentary, analysis, and educational content from CMT charterholders and Candidates.

Stocktwits Edge Access: Get one year of complimentary access to Stocktwits Edge, providing charterholders with advanced data, sentiment analysis, and premium content. Discounted access is available after the free period ends.

Chart Art: Have your content potentially featured in the “Chart Art” daily newsletter, which curates the best charts and trade ideas from the Stocktwits community.

If you’re not already signed up for Stocktwits, you can create a free account here. We also recommend that you read this “Get Started” guide to help you get started on the platform.

Have a newsletter or want to publish long-form content? We recommend trying out our preferred newsletter platform partner, beehiiv. You’ll be able to natively include cashtags (i.e., $SPY) in your content and post your newsletter directly to your Stocktwits account.

If you have any questions or need support, reach out to Stocktwits’ Director of Community, Joey Solitro, via jsolitro[at]stocktwits[dot]com. And to learn more about the CMT Program and credential, click here.