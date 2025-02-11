BBB Foods Stock In Focus After Grupo Santander Initiates Coverage Of ‘Fast-Growing’ Discount Grocery Chain: Retail’s Cautious

The company recently announced the closing of a successful public offering for 21 million of its class A common shares at a price of $28.25 per share.

BBB Foods Stock In Focus After Grupo Santander Initiates Coverage Of ‘Fast-Growing’ Discount Grocery Chain: Retail’s Cautious
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Shares of BBB Foods ($TBBB) were in the spotlight on Monday as Grupo Santander initiated coverage of the Mexican discount grocery chain, but retail sentiment turned cautious.

Grupo Santander has an ‘Outperform’ rating for the company’s stock and a $35 price target, Fly.com reported.

Separately, BBB Foods recently announced the closing of a public offering for 21 million of its class A common shares at a price of $28.25 per share, according to a company statement. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’ from ‘extremely bullish’ a day ago. Message volumes slipped into the ‘low’ zone compared to ‘high.’

Screenshot 2025-02-11 at 4.51.07 PM.png TBBB sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 11 as of 6:30 am ET

Last week, brokerage firm Itau BBA also initiated BBB Foods with a ‘Market Perform’ rating and a $32 price target, Fly.com reported. According to the firm, BBB Foods is the largest hard discounter in Mexico and its “fastest-growing food retailer,” added the report.

The analyst sees solid momentum for the company and its stock's current valuation as "rich" in Mexico relative to other food retailers, added the report.

BBB Foods sells a limited number of daily grocery items in the “grocery hard discount” segment in Mexico. For its third quarter, the company opened 131 new stores, reaching 2,634 stores as of September 30, 2024. Its Q3 revenue increased by 29.8% compared to the third quarter of 2023 with same-store sales increasing by 11.6% compared to 3Q23.

BBB Foods stock is down 3.61% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Capri Holdings Stock Reinstated At BofA After Q3 Earnings, But Retail's Downbeat

Capri Holdings Stock Reinstated At BofA After Q3 Earnings, But Retail's Downbeat

IonQ Stock Rises Premarket On General Dynamics Collaboration To Provide Quantum Solutions To Government: Retail’s Unimpressed

IonQ Stock Rises Premarket On General Dynamics Collaboration To Provide Quantum Solutions To Government: Retail’s Unimpressed

Leidos Holdings Stock Rises Pre-Market On Upbeat Q4: Retail Stays Enthusiastic

Leidos Holdings Stock Rises Pre-Market On Upbeat Q4: Retail Stays Enthusiastic

TSMC Stock Edges Lower Pre-Market On Slower January Sales Due To Earthquake In Taiwan: Retail Stays Bearish

TSMC Stock Edges Lower Pre-Market On Slower January Sales Due To Earthquake In Taiwan: Retail Stays Bearish

Coty Stock In Spotlight As Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, But Retail’s Optimistic

Coty Stock In Spotlight As Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, But Retail’s Optimistic

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Ranveer Allahbadia summoned by NCW over derogatory remarks ddr

BREAKING: NCW summons Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina & others over 'obscene' remarks on Feb 17

Interacting with PM is a life time achievement : Vanshika

Interacting with PM is a life time achievement : Vanshika

India's Forst 'Go Green' Initiative at National Games - A Historic Move Towards 100 % rPet Bottles and Mission

India’s First ‘Go Green’ Initiative at National Games – A Historic Move Towards 100% rPET Bottles and Mission

Capri Holdings Stock Reinstated At BofA After Q3 Earnings, But Retail's Downbeat

Capri Holdings Stock Reinstated At BofA After Q3 Earnings, But Retail's Downbeat

IonQ Stock Rises Premarket On General Dynamics Collaboration To Provide Quantum Solutions To Government: Retail’s Unimpressed

IonQ Stock Rises Premarket On General Dynamics Collaboration To Provide Quantum Solutions To Government: Retail’s Unimpressed

Recent Videos

World Pulse | Thaipusam Festival 2025: Malaysia's Hindus Celebrate With Fervour

World Pulse | Thaipusam Festival 2025: Malaysia's Hindus Celebrate With Fervour

Video Icon
'AI is Writing the Code of Humanity': PM Modi at AI Action Summit in Paris, France

'AI is Writing the Code of Humanity': PM Modi at AI Action Summit in Paris, France

Video Icon
'Deepfakes, Global South, New Jobs..': PM Modi Outlines AI Vision at Paris Summit

'Deepfakes, Global South, New Jobs..': PM Modi Outlines AI Vision at Paris Summit

Video Icon
RS MP Sanjay Raut Recommends West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Initiate Talks with Congress

RS MP Sanjay Raut Recommends West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Initiate Talks with Congress

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Melting Glaciers in Kyrgyz Mountains Worry Central Asia

Climate Change Watch | Melting Glaciers in Kyrgyz Mountains Worry Central Asia

Video Icon