The companies also secured Abu Dhabi's inaugural fully driverless commercial permits issued by the Integrated Transport Centre, allowing it to commence fully driverless robotaxi service for the public.

Baidu, Inc. ( BIDU) on Tuesday said that it is now looking to scale its fleet of autonomous vehicles in Abu Dhabi as it accelerates toward large-scale, fully driverless commercial operations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Baidu’s autonomous ride-hailing service Apollo Go and UAE-based autonomous mobility company AutoGo signed a next-phase partnership agreement to scale their fleet to hundreds of vehicles by 2026, Baidu said.

The companies also secured Abu Dhabi's inaugural fully driverless commercial permits issued by the Integrated Transport Centre, allowing it to commence fully driverless robotaxi service for the public.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<