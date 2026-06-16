Alibaba’s announcement places it among a growing list of companies seeking leadership positions in next-generation AI technologies.

Alibaba’s new AI models are designed to power robots, expanding beyond chat-based AI.

Its new Qwen-Robot Suite helps robots understand their surroundings, follow instructions, and handle changing environments.

Alibaba stock has plunged 23% year-to-date.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) has introduced its first family of artificial intelligence models designed specifically for robotic applications, marking the company’s latest move into a rapidly developing segment of the AI market.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

However, Alibaba Group stock traded over 2% lower in Tuesday’s premarket.

BABA’s New Robotics Platform

Alibaba’s new models are intended to help power robots and other intelligent machines, extending the company’s AI ambitions beyond conversational software.

The company said its latest offering, called the Qwen-Robot Suite, is designed to improve how robots perceive their surroundings, respond to instructions, and complete tasks in changing environments.

Built on Alibaba’s Qwen foundation models, the technology aims to help machines operate more effectively, even in unfamiliar situations.

Alibaba’s robotics package consists of three systems. Qwen-RobotManip is designed to combine visual perception, language comprehension, and physical task execution. Qwen-RobotNav helps robots move and navigate efficiently across various surroundings. Qwen-RobotWorld acts as a video-driven world model that enhances a robot’s understanding of its environment and improves embodied AI performance.

BABA Moving Beyond Traditional Chatbots

Early in the month, Alibaba enabled businesses to create custom AI assistants on its Qwen platform, allowing users to search for services, place orders, and pay using simple chat conversations.

The company is expanding Qwen across its ecosystem so that users can shop, pay, and interact with businesses through a single AI-powered system. The goal is to keep customers on Alibaba’s platforms.

Alibaba has been ramping up its transformation from an e-commerce heavyweight into one of the world's largest AI infrastructure players, committing billions of dollars to cloud computing, semiconductor development and AI model deployment as it seeks a larger role in the next phase of the technology race.

However, mounting regulatory and competitive pressures have dampened investors’ optimism about the company’s growth and profitability.

BABA Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory with a 170% increase in message volume over 24 hours.

A user said, “Chinese stocks are PO*. I sold this shit last August for $119. It went up after I sold but I always knew this shit would come back down at some point. And here it is lol.”

Another user said,”$SPCX listed couple of days back is 10X $BABA . Now one can go back to excel, write down revenues, PE ratios, valuation metrics, etc, and be angry with how irrational the mrkts are, and think you have found a “cheap” gem OR you could come out from your delusions and follow the markets.”

BABA stock declined by 23% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<