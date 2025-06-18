Axis Bank continues to show resilience on the charts, holding above key moving averages despite broader market volatility.

Axis Bank is on the analysts’ radar after an 18% run-up in the last three months.

At the time of writing, Axis Bank shares were trading at ₹1,220.2.

SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal said Axis Bank is among India’s top three private sector banks, highlighting its capital adequacy ratio of 17.6% and return on equity of 18.3%.

He said the bank’s CASA ratio stands at 44.4% and noted its acquisition of Citibank India’s consumer business has improved its retail presence.

On the technical side, Pal said the stock rebounded from ₹1,151.90 on June 6, the day of the RBI policy, and has shown consistent buying since.

He noted that over the past three sessions, it has taken support at the 14-day Exponential Moving Average near ₹1,195.

Pal said the chart shows the stock is moving independently of broader market sentiment and is showing resilience to geopolitical developments.

He recommended a buy-on-dips approach, identifying support near ₹1,175 and a potential upside towards ₹1,250.

Axis Bank reported a net profit of ₹25,719 crore and net interest income of ₹51,732 crore, with a net interest margin of 4.06% in its fourth quarter (Q4FY25).

Meanwhile, gross and net Non-Performing Asset ratios stood at 1.43% and 0.31%, respectively, with provision coverage above 75%.

In other news, the lender said it allotted 3.12 lakh equity shares under its ESOP and RSU schemes, increasing its paid-up capital to ₹6,202 crore.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

AXISBANK sentiment and message volume as of June 18, 11 am IST. Source: Stocktwits.

The stock has risen 13.9% so far in 2025.

