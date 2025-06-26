Axis Bank is expected to rally to ₹1,415 by September end, according to an analyst.

As Indian markets gain traction for the third straight session on Thursday, analysts have turned bullish on Axis Bank, Gillette India, and Kirloskar Brothers, citing strong technical chart patterns.

Here’s a breakdown of their rationale:

Axis Bank

The Bank Nifty index moved with strength on Thursday, finally joining the broader market rally, as observed by SEBI-registered analyst Front Wave Research.

They recommended Axis Bank to leverage the ongoing positive trend in Bank Nifty, with a target price of 1,415 by September 25.

Axis Bank shares have gained 15% year-to-date (YTD).

Gillette India

Analyst Sunil Kotak is bullish on Gillette due to a potential cup pattern breakout forming on the weekly chart. He advised traders to monitor a breakout above the ₹10,800 levels.

The momentum appears bullish, with the Relative Strength Index above 60 on weekly, daily, and monthly timeframes, indicating positive sentiment.

Gillette shares have rallied 2% in the last one month.

Data on Stocktwits shows retail sentiment is ‘bullish’ on this counter.

Gillette India sentiment and message volume on June 26 as of 3:00 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Kirloskar Brothers

Analyst Priyank Sharma observed that Kirloskar Brothers' shares recently moved above a key resistance level, and the breakout appears promising. He advised waiting for a pullback or correction before entering this stock.

Kirloskar Brothers' shares have rallied 18% in the last one week.

Data on Stocktwits shows retail sentiment is ‘bullish’ on this counter amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Kirloskar Brothers sentiment and message volume on June 26 as of 3:00 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<