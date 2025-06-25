The human spaceflight crew includes NASA retiree Peggy Whitson of the U.S., Shubhanshu Shukla of India, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

Axiom Space’s Ax-4 mission launched on Wednesday aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station with four astronauts onboard.

The Ax-4 crew includes NASA retiree Peggy Whitson of the U.S., Shubhanshu Shukla of India, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary – with each nation, except the US, returning to human spaceflight after more than four decades.

Whitson, who accumulated 665 days in space during her NASA career, serves as commander for the mission. She currently serves as a consultant and director of human spaceflight for Axiom Space. She previously also served as commander on Axiom Mission 2.

While Ax-4 marks India, Hungary, and Poland’s second human spaceflight mission in history, it will be the first time all three nations will execute a mission on board the International Space Station (ISS).

The Ax-4 crew launched to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on June 25 at 2:31 a.m. ET. Dragon, which was perched on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket at launch, will autonomously dock with the space station on Thursday, June 26, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET.

The mission is expected to last 14 days. During their planned 14-day mission, the Ax-4 crew will live and work aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting around 60 different research activities representing 31 countries.

The studies will contribute to human research, Earth observation, and life, biological, and material sciences, showcasing each country’s space research initiatives.

For SpaceX, the mission marks its 18th human spaceflight. For Houston, Texas-headquartered Axiom Space, the mission is a step to its broader vision of developing the world’s first commercial space station, nicknamed Axiom Station.

NASA expects the ISS to retire around 2030, paving the way for commercial space stations.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<