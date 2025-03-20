user
user

Autodesk Says Willing To Review Starboard Slate As Proxy War Heats Up: Retail Mood Worsens

Replying to issues raised by Starboard, Autodesk said it has been taking decisive actions to drive growth, significantly expand operating margin, generate robust cash flow and continue innovating for customers.

Autodesk Says Willing To Review Starboard Slate As Proxy War Heats Up: Retail Mood Worsens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) shares climbed on Wednesday after activist investor Starboard confirmed a proxy war against the design software maker. Responding to Starboard’s publicly released letter, the company said it would review the rival slate of directors if it goes ahead with director nominations.

In a statement released after the market closed, San Francisco, California-based Autodesk confirmed the receipt of Starboard’s letter. 

The company said if Starboard proceeds with its nomination, the board’s Corporate Governance Committee will review its candidates as part of the regular director evaluation process. It also asked its shareholders not to take any action at this time.

Starboard’s stake in Autodesk is currently valued at over $500 million.

The company also clarified that the activist investor did not take any action last year when it offered an opportunity to participate in the new director election process. It also noted that it proactively met with Starwood representatives repeatedly last year, inviting them to present ideas to the full board.

Meanwhile, in the letter signed by Managing Member Jeffrey Smith, Starboard took exception to Autodesk’s decision to offer clarity on the impact of the recently announced job cuts at the Investor Day to be held in the third quarter. It added that the event would come well after the annual shareholder meeting. 

The activist investor claimed in the letter that there is a substantial margin improvement opportunity at Autodesk. The firm said the fiscal year 2026 guidance does not make sense in light of the 9% workforce reduction recently and that the company should shoot for 45% adjusted operating margins by the fiscal year 2028.

Starboard also called for board changes to ensure accountability for value creation.

Replying to issues raised by Starboard, Autodesk said it has been taking decisive actions to drive growth, significantly expand operating margin, generate robust cash flow and continue innovating for customers.

The company also said it has a proven track record of board refreshment and strong corporate governance.

adsk-sentiment.png ADSK sentiment and message volume March 20, as of 2:20 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Autodesk stock reverted to ‘bearish’ by the end of Wednesday’s session from the ‘neutral’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume was ‘low.’

Autodesk ended Wednesday’s session up 3.21%at $268.30. The stock has lost about 10% so far this year.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Aeva Stock Rips On Q4 Beat, Better-Than-Expected Guidance: Retail Turns Bullish

Aeva Stock Rips On Q4 Beat, Better-Than-Expected Guidance: Retail Turns Bullish

Accenture Analyst Cuts Price Target Ahead Of Q2 Results With DOGE, Macro Uncertainty In Mind – But Retail Is Extremely Bullish

Accenture Analyst Cuts Price Target Ahead Of Q2 Results With DOGE, Macro Uncertainty In Mind – But Retail Is Extremely Bullish

Gilead Stock Wobbles On Federal HIV Funding Cut Buzz, But Retail And Analysts Stay Unfazed

Gilead Stock Wobbles On Federal HIV Funding Cut Buzz, But Retail And Analysts Stay Unfazed

CrowdStrike Analyst Dismisses Alphabet-Wiz Threat, But Retail Sees Some Risks

CrowdStrike Analyst Dismisses Alphabet-Wiz Threat, But Retail Sees Some Risks

AMD Reportedly Ships 200K Units Of Latest Flagship GPU In Less Than A Month Of Launch, Exec Calls Demand ‘Unprecedented’ – Retail Sentiment Edges Up

AMD Reportedly Ships 200K Units Of Latest Flagship GPU In Less Than A Month Of Launch, Exec Calls Demand ‘Unprecedented’ – Retail Sentiment Edges Up

Recent Stories

UAE Gold Rate on March 20 2025: Rate goes up AGAIN for 22k, 24k gold; Check anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 20: Rate goes up AGAIN for 22k, 24k gold; Check

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly' MEG

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly'

Central government employees' DA hike: Finance ministry rules out merger with basic pay AJR

Central govt employees' DA hike: Finance ministry rules out merger with basic pay

BREAKING: Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew shot dead after quarrel over drinking water shk

BREAKING: Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew shot dead after quarrel over drinking water

BREAKING: Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report shk

Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report

Recent Videos

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Video Icon
Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Video Icon
'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon