Aurionpro Solutions gained over 1% in a weak market on Tuesday following its acquisition of Australian software services firm InfraRisk. The financial details of the deal were not mentioned in the press release dated August 5.

At the time of writing, Aurionpro was the top trending stock on Stocktwits.

Aurionpro develops software for banks and financial institutions, while InfraRisk specializes in lending solutions for these institutions. The move strengthens Aurionpro’s Integro lending suite, expanding its capabilities and extending its reach across Australia and Europe.

The integration of InfraRisk’s platform with Aurionpro’s Integro suite, along with the AI-powered solutions from Arya.ai, is expected to significantly boost Aurionpro’s offering, enabling a broader and more advanced digital lending experience for global clients, the company said.

The acquisition marks a strategic step in Aurionpro’s global expansion, particularly into Australia, which is a key hub for both banking and TIG (Technology Innovation Group) segments.

Year-to-date, the stock has shed 17.2%

