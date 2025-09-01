Festive demand, GST changes, and rare earth imports are likely to shape momentum next month for the auto sector.

Robust sales growth in August pushed shares of Indian automakers higher on Monday, amid broader market gains. Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, and Eicher Motors drove the momentum through exports and strong demand for two-wheelers.

Key factors to watch out for next month are the resumption of imports of Chinese rare earth materials, the effect of the new GST tax slab, and consumer sentiment ahead of the festive season.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto shares rallied 4% on Monday after the company posted steady sales growth for August 2025. Total sales stood at 4,17,616 units, a 5% increase from 3,97,804 units in the same month last year. Exports drove much of this momentum, surging 29% year-on-year to 1,85,218 vehicles, according to the company’s filing.

In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto sold 341,887 units in August 2025, compared to 335,178 units a year earlier. While exports in this category rose 25%, domestic sales slipped 2%. The commercial vehicle segment delivered stronger growth, with sales jumping 21% to 75,729 units. Exports surged 58% to 27,440 units, while domestic sales climbed 7% to 48,289 units.

Retail sentiment turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a session earlier.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

M&M reported overall auto sales of 75,901 vehicles in August 2025, marking a flat year-on-year change, including exports. The performance reflected mixed trends across its business segments, with utility vehicles facing pressure while commercial vehicles held steady in the domestic market.

In the utility vehicles category, the company sold 39,399 units in the domestic market, representing a 9% decrease. Including exports, total sales for this segment stood at 40,846 units. On the other hand, Mahindra’s commercial vehicle segment recorded domestic sales of 22,427 units, helping offset some of the weakness in its core utility vehicle portfolio.

Mahindra’s tractor sales in August 2025 stood at 28,117 units, up from 21,917 a year ago, with domestic sales rising 28% to 26,201 units.

M&M stock was up 3.3% and was subject to ‘high’ retail chatter on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment remained ‘neutral’, as it has been over the past year.

TVS Motor

TVS Motor’s shares were up 2.76% at ₹3,367 after the two-wheeler company posted a 30% jump in total sales for August at 509,536 units.

Two-wheeler sales formed the bulk of this growth, rising 30% to 490,788 units. Within this category, domestic sales increased 28% to 368,862 units. Motorcycles posted a 30% rise with sales reaching 221,870 units, while scooters saw a sharper 36% growth, climbing to 222,296 units.

Electric vehicle sales remained steady at 25,138 units compared to 24,779 units a year earlier, though the company flagged magnet availability as an ongoing challenge in the short to medium term.

Exports also delivered a strong boost, with total international sales rising 35% to 135,367 units in August 2025. Two-wheeler exports grew 36% to 121,926 units, reflecting robust demand in overseas markets. Meanwhile, three-wheeler sales jumped 47% to 18,748 units from 12,747 units last year, further adding to the company’s growth momentum.

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland’s shares climbed slightly higher after the company reported steady growth in both domestic and export sales, driven by strong demand in the bus segment.

Total vehicle sales, including domestic and exports, rose 5% to 15,239 units. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) category, total sales grew 8% to 9,381 units in August, led by a 36% jump in bus sales to 2,643 units. Truck sales remained stable at 6,738 units. The Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) segment inched up 1% to 5,858 units.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’.

Eicher Motors

Eicher-owned Royal Enfield sold 114,002 motorcycles in August 2025, up 55% from last year. Exports also saw strong momentum, rising 39% to 11,126 units.

Eicher Trucks and Buses, including EVs, posted sales of 6,924 units in August, up 10.2%. Total VE Commercial Vehicles sales, inclusive of Volvo Trucks and Buses, grew 9.5% to 7,167 units, with exports more than doubling during the month.

Eicher was up more than 3% and was among the top trending stocks on Stocktwits. Retail remained ‘bullish’. It was ‘bearish’ a year ago.

