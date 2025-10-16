The stock has been gaining for the sixth consecutive week and has experienced a 132% increase in user message count over the past month on Stocktwits.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) shares hit a fresh all-time high of $102.79 on Thursday mid-morning, breaching past the $100 mark for the first time as interest around the company’s space broadband projects remained high.

At the time of writing, the stock pared some of its gains, trading over 1% higher, and was among the top five equity tickers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock shifted to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

Notably, the stock has been gaining for the sixth consecutive week and has experienced a 132% increase in user message count over the past month. A bullish Stocktwits user called the $100 mark “a dream come true.”

Another user remarked, “Wasn't long ago I remember sitting at $2 holding a six-figure loss with my account near 80k”.

AST SpaceMobile is developing a space-based cellular broadband network that connects directly to regular mobile phones without any modifications. The system relies on the company’s broad patent and IP portfolio and is intended to serve both commercial and government users.

