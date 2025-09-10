While fundamentals weakened in Q1 with a 33% profit drop, Pal said the November Q2 results could decide if the rebound has staying power.

Astral Limited is starting to show signs of life again, with buyers stepping in around key support levels.

Astral’s next real challenge is breaking past the ₹1,550–1,575 zone, which has acted as a ceiling on the weekly charts. Pal said signs of stability are starting to show up, with momentum gradually improving and sentiment beginning to shift from negative toward the positive side.

Short And Medium-Term View

Pal said the near-term picture looks encouraging. If Astral can keep up its momentum, the stock has room to move toward the ₹1,550–1,575 range, and crossing that barrier could open the way past ₹1,600 in the months ahead.

Pal noted that dips to ₹1,400–1,420 might be worth watching for entries, but a fall below ₹1,380 would be a clear red flag.

Fundamental View

On the earnings front, Astral came under pressure in the first quarter of FY26 as raw material volatility weighed on performance.

Astral’s profit after tax fell 33% from a year earlier to ₹81 crore, while revenue edged down 1.6% and margins came under pressure, which weighed on the stock at the time.

Even so, Pal noted that management is focused on the bigger picture, pointing to April’s ₹33 crore purchase of Al-Aziz Plastics as a step toward expanding its reach and building for the long term.

Key Triggers Ahead

Looking ahead, Pal said Astral’s second-quarter FY26 results, expected around November 7, will be a key test.

Any pickup in volumes, better margins, or tighter cost control could reignite investor interest and show whether the current rebound can turn into a more lasting recovery.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Astral’s stock has declined nearly 12% so far in 2025.

