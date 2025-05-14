CEO Abel Avellan said the company has expanded U.S. government opportunities and is positioned to start generating meaningful revenue in 2025.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) shares fell over 3% in Monday’s after-hours session following the communication equipment company’s quarterly results.

The Midland, Texas-based company reported a net loss of $45.71 or $0.20 per share for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025, wider than the year-ago loss of $19.73 million or $0.16.

Revenue climbed to $718,000 from $500,000.

The Finchat-compiled consensus estimates called for a loss of $0.19 per share and revenue of $3.85 million.

AST SpaceMobile said as of March 31, 2025, it incurred about $584.1 million of gross capitalized property and equipment costs and accumulated depreciation and amortization of $133.3 million.

The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $874.5 million.

AST SpaceMobile develops and builds satellites for cellular communication and is considered a rival to Tesla CEO Elon Musk-owned SpaceX unit Starlink.

Abel Avellan, founder, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile, said the company is currently at an inflection point.

“We have ramped up manufacturing capacity and are now able to announce our plans to support five scheduled orbital launches over the next six to nine months,” the executive said.

He also noted that the company has expanded U.S. government opportunities and is positioned to start generating meaningful revenue in 2025.

Regarding its business prospects, AST SpaceMobile said it has announced a multi-provider satellite orbital plan with five contracted launches over the next six to nine months.

The company also underlined a $50 million to $75 million revenue opportunity for the year's second half from advanced SpaceMobile network commercialization efforts.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward AST SpaceMobile stock was ‘extremely bullish’ (80/100), and the message volume was also ‘extremely high.’

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of 2:03 a.m. ET, May 13

AST SpaceMobile was among the top twenty-five most-active equity tickers on the platform early Tuesday.

A bullish user said the stock was forming a new base to move past $35, adding that they would buy any pullback.

Another user said they bought the stock and would hold it, expecting a move above $30 by the end of the week.

The stock is up about 29% year-to-date. The Koyfin-compiled average analysts’ price target for the stock is $42.27, implying over 55% upside potential.

