The company said that its first next-generation BlueBird 6 satellite has completed final assembly and is set to depart for India on Oct. 12.

AST SpaceMobile’s stock surged nearly 10% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after announcing that BlueBird 6, its first next-generation Block 2 satellite, has completed final assembly and testing and is now ready for flight.

The company said the satellite will depart for India on Oct.12 aboard an Antonov cargo aircraft, kicking off its next-generation BlueBird launch campaign.

AST SpaceMobile also shared details on its next-generation satellite launches. BlueBird 7 will ship to the Cape Canaveral launch site later this month, while BlueBirds 8 through 16 are in various stages of production. The company plans to launch new satellites every one to two months through 2025 and 2026, aiming for 45 to 60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026.

AST said it remains on track to complete 40 phased arrays by early 2026, bringing its total to BlueBird 46. Each BlueBird satellite is built with a massive 2,400-square-foot phased array designed to deliver direct-to-cell broadband with speeds of up to 120 Mbps per cell and 10,000 MHz of processing bandwidth, making them the largest commercial satellites ever launched into low Earth orbit.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) cleared 20 of AST SpaceMobile’s satellites for launch last month, subject to certain conditions, giving the company the green light to ramp up production and move closer to building out its global space-based network.

AST said it has partnered with more than 50 mobile network operators, serving nearly 3 billion subscribers, and is combining its licensed spectrum with partner spectrum to support direct 5G connectivity from space.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for AST SpaceMobile was ‘bullish’ as of early Wednesday, improving from the ‘neutral’ sentiment seen the day before, amid a 341% jump in 24-hour message volume.

One user stated that they were holding 15,000 shares in anticipation of the company’s upcoming launch campaign, describing it as the start of “generational wealth.”

Another user noted that AST SpaceMobile was still in the early stages of its growth journey, pointing out that while the company’s market cap stood near $13 billion, SpaceX’s Starlink was valued at approximately $220 billion, suggesting there was plenty of room for growth.

AST SpaceMobile’s stock has more than doubled so far in 2025.

