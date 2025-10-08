The upcoming service will rely on a combination of Verizon’s land-based mobile network, its dedicated 850 MHz spectrum, and AST SpaceMobile’s satellites orbiting Earth.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) on Wednesday announced an agreement with Verizon Communications Inc.(VZ) to offer direct-to-device cellular service to Verizon customers beginning in 2026.

This upcoming service will rely on a combination of Verizon’s land-based mobile network, its dedicated 850 MHz spectrum, and AST SpaceMobile’s satellites orbiting Earth. The goal is to ensure uninterrupted mobile access in traditionally hard-to-serve locations.

Following the announcement AST SpaceMobile stock traded over 7% higher and was the second-most trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

According to AST SpaceMobile, it has the largest commercial communications arrays placed in low Earth orbit. These systems are designed to work with unmodified smartphones by utilizing a mix of spectrum bands, including its own licensed L-band and S-band frequencies, as well as up to 1,150 MHz of spectrum provided through partnerships with global mobile network operators.

“The agreement will extend the scope of Verizon’s 850 MHz premium low-band spectrum into areas of the U.S. that would benefit from the ubiquitous reach of space-based broadband technology,” said Founder, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile, Abel Avellan.

The announcement follows a string of technical milestones. In a recent test, the companies successfully made voice and video calls, along with two-way RCS messaging, using regular smartphones that hadn’t been modified. The calls connected through a BlueBird satellite in space.

AST SpaceMobile stock has gained over 254% year-to-date and over 208% in the last 12 months.

