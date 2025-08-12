AST SpaceMobile said it expects revenues between $50 million and $75 million in the second half of 2025, driven by government and commercial contracts.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) received a bullish nod from Roth Capital, which lifted its price target on the satellite communications company to $56, up from $51 and reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating following the latest quarterly report and business updates.

The firm cited encouraging developments in funding, spectrum access, and launch timelines, as per TheFly.

AST SpaceMobile stock traded nearly 14% by Tuesday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

ASTS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:35 a.m. ET on Aug. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 1,831% explosion in user message count in 24 hours. Bullish Stocktwits users lauded the company’s business prospects.

Roth Capital noted that AST's second-quarter (Q2) performance underscored significant advancements in its long-term operational goals, particularly its acquisition of global S-Band spectrum rights. This addition, according to the brokerage, sets AST apart by enabling a ‘unique multi-frequency enhanced spectrum model with broadband service capabilities’.

On Monday, the company revealed ambitious plans to begin intermittent nationwide service in the U.S. by the end of 2025, followed by phased rollouts in the U.K., Japan, and Canada early next year.

AST SpaceMobile also said it expects revenues between $50 million and $75 million in the second half of 2025, driven by government and commercial contracts. The firm anticipates conducting at least five orbital launches by the end of the first quarter of 2026, to deploy a total of 45 to 60 satellites through 2026. It has secured eight early‑stage U.S. government contracts.

The company’s Q2 revenue of $1.15 million and loss per share of $0.41 missed the analysts’ consensus estimate of $6.02 million and a loss of $0.08, respectively, as per Fiscal AI data.

AST SpaceMobile stock has gained over 146% year-to-date and over 163% in the last 12 months.

