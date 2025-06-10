The analyst has set upside targets at ₹2,456 and ₹2,645 if the reversal sustains.

Asian Paints is trading near a critical support zone of ₹2,170–₹2,230 and could be poised for a bullish reversal, according to SEBI-registered research analyst Krishna Pathak.

At the time of writing, Asian Paints shares were trading at ₹2,223.00, down 1.11% for the day.

At the time of analysis, shares were trading around ₹2,227, with the 9-week exponential moving average (EMA) at ₹2,250 acting as dynamic resistance.

Pathak said previous buying interest was noted between ₹2145 and ₹2170, which could offer a fresh accumulation opportunity.

A close below ₹2,100–₹2,050 may lead to deeper corrections, and Pathak advised maintaining a strict stop-loss.

He expects potential upside targets at ₹2,456 and ₹2,645 if the reversal plays out.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has declined 3.5% so far in 2025.

