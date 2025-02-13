Ascendis Pharma Eyes Best Open In A Month After Q4 Print, But BofA Cuts Price Target: Retail Gets Buzzing

The brokerage adjusted its 2025 Yorvipath sales forecast downward, expecting a more backloaded ramp.

Ascendis Pharma Eyes Best Open In A Month After Q4 Print, But BofA Cuts Price Target: Retail Gets Buzzing
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

U.S.-listed shares of Ascendis Pharma climbed more than 7% in Thursday’s premarket session, setting the stage for their best open since early January.

Late on Wednesday, the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and announced a share repurchase program.

The Danish biopharma company posted Q4 revenue of €173.92 million ($180.6 million), up from €137.7 million a year ago, while its loss per share narrowed to €0.64 from €1.53. 

CEO Jan Mikkelsen said the company is “positioned to continue strong revenue growth in 2025 and beyond,” citing Yorvipath’s early U.S. momentum and SkyTROFA’s leadership in the domestic growth hormone market. 

Ascendis also confirmed plans to submit regulatory filings for TransCon CNP as a treatment for children with achondroplasia.

The board also authorized up to $18.25 million for repurchases of its American depository receipt shares. 

On Stocktwits, message volume for Ascendis spiked, with several posts indicating optimism over the guidance and Yorvipath’s growth.

BofA Securities on Thursday lowered its price target on Ascendis shares to $192 from $203 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. 

The firm adjusted its 2025 Yorvipath sales forecast downward, expecting a more backloaded ramp, but reiterated Ascendis as a “top pick for 2025” with projected peak sales of €2.9 billion.

Yorvipath recently became the only approved U.S. treatment for hypoparathyroidism after Takeda discontinued Natpara production due to supply issues.

Despite the day’s gains, Ascendis shares remain down over 10% in the past year and trade about 54% below the average analyst target of $193.49, according to Koyfin data.  

The company’s stock has a short interest of 5.4%.

(1 Euro=$1.04)

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nano Nuclear Stock Rises On Inclusion In MSCI USA Index: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Nano Nuclear Stock Rises On Inclusion In MSCI USA Index: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Aspen Aerogels Stock Sinks To One-Year Low As Weak Q1 Outlook Overshadows Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Aspen Aerogels Stock Sinks To One-Year Low As Weak Q1 Outlook Overshadows Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Dips On Q4 Revenue Miss Despite Hiking Full-Year Guidance: Retail Sentiment Surges

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Dips On Q4 Revenue Miss Despite Hiking Full-Year Guidance: Retail Sentiment Surges

Pegasystems Stock Retreats To Nearly 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Soars

Pegasystems Stock Retreats To Nearly 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Soars

Blacksky Technology Stock Rallies After Company Wins 8-Figure Multi-Year Contracts: Retail Gets More Bullish

Blacksky Technology Stock Rallies After Company Wins 8-Figure Multi-Year Contracts: Retail Gets More Bullish

Recent Stories

Premier League: Liverpool's Arne Slot likely to be in dugout for clash against Wolves despite possible ban HRD

Premier League: Liverpool's Arne Slot likely to be in dugout for clash against Wolves despite possible ban

Nano Nuclear Stock Rises On Inclusion In MSCI USA Index: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Nano Nuclear Stock Rises On Inclusion In MSCI USA Index: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Aspen Aerogels Stock Sinks To One-Year Low As Weak Q1 Outlook Overshadows Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Aspen Aerogels Stock Sinks To One-Year Low As Weak Q1 Outlook Overshadows Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Dips On Q4 Revenue Miss Despite Hiking Full-Year Guidance: Retail Sentiment Surges

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Dips On Q4 Revenue Miss Despite Hiking Full-Year Guidance: Retail Sentiment Surges

Pegasystems Stock Retreats To Nearly 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Soars

Pegasystems Stock Retreats To Nearly 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Soars

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon