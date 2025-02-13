Ascendis Pharma Eyes Best Open In A Month After Q4 Print, But BofA Cuts Price Target: Retail Gets Buzzing

The brokerage adjusted its 2025 Yorvipath sales forecast downward, expecting a more backloaded ramp.

U.S.-listed shares of Ascendis Pharma climbed more than 7% in Thursday’s premarket session, setting the stage for their best open since early January.

Late on Wednesday, the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and announced a share repurchase program.

The Danish biopharma company posted Q4 revenue of €173.92 million ($180.6 million), up from €137.7 million a year ago, while its loss per share narrowed to €0.64 from €1.53.

CEO Jan Mikkelsen said the company is “positioned to continue strong revenue growth in 2025 and beyond,” citing Yorvipath’s early U.S. momentum and SkyTROFA’s leadership in the domestic growth hormone market.

Ascendis also confirmed plans to submit regulatory filings for TransCon CNP as a treatment for children with achondroplasia.

The board also authorized up to $18.25 million for repurchases of its American depository receipt shares.

On Stocktwits, message volume for Ascendis spiked, with several posts indicating optimism over the guidance and Yorvipath’s growth.

BofA Securities on Thursday lowered its price target on Ascendis shares to $192 from $203 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

The firm adjusted its 2025 Yorvipath sales forecast downward, expecting a more backloaded ramp, but reiterated Ascendis as a “top pick for 2025” with projected peak sales of €2.9 billion.

Yorvipath recently became the only approved U.S. treatment for hypoparathyroidism after Takeda discontinued Natpara production due to supply issues.

Despite the day’s gains, Ascendis shares remain down over 10% in the past year and trade about 54% below the average analyst target of $193.49, according to Koyfin data.

The company’s stock has a short interest of 5.4%.

(1 Euro=$1.04)

