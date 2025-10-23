The company’s bacteriophage therapy AP-SA02 achieved an 88% response rate in a Phase 2a trial for Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, with no relapses reported.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating and $9 target, saying the results support advancing AP-SA02 into Phase 3 next year.

Retail traders flooded Stocktwits with bullish posts after the record rally, with some predicting further gains while others expected a share offering.

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals surged to a record high on Wednesday after the company reported encouraging Phase 2a results for its experimental bacteriophage therapy, AP-SA02, in patients with complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB), a serious and often life-threatening bloodstream infection.

The stock logged its best session on record on Wednesday, surging 103% to close at $7.05, and fell 16% in after-hours trading as investors took profits following the steep rally.

Promising Results In Early-Stage Trial

The findings show for the first time, in a randomized trial, that intravenous phage therapy can be efficacious for S. aureus bacteremia. The diSArm study showed that patients treated with AP-SA02 in addition to the best available antibiotic therapy had an 88% clinical response rate at day 12, compared with 58% for placebo. No patients treated with AP-SA02 relapsed or were non-responsive, versus approximately 25% of patients who received a placebo.

A total of 42 patients were enrolled in the trial, and about 38% of the cases had infections caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Armata said that the treatment was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events associated with the drug.

The company is looking to move AP-SA02 into a Phase 3 trial in 2026, based on these results, subject to regulatory input from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Analyst View

H.C. Wainwright reaffirmed its ‘Buy’ rating and $9 price target on Armata, representing a 28% upside from the company’s late close. The brokerage said the results, along with supporting in vitro data, provide “strong evidence for the efficacy of its core therapeutic strategy.” The firm said the data support moving the bacteriophage therapy into a pivotal late-stage study next year.

Multi-Phage Cocktail Shows Broad Efficacy

Armata said AP-SA02, a fixed cocktail of multiple bacteriophages, showed consistent efficacy against both MRSA and methicillin-sensitive S. aureus (MSSA) and was linked to faster infection clearance and shorter hospital stays. The company received $26.2 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Defense through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium to support the diSArm study.

Stocktwits Traders See Potential Stock Offering

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 26,200% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user said they expected the company to announce a share offering following the surge in its stock price.

Another user, however, struck an optimistic tone, predicting that the stock could double in value the next day.

Armata’s stock has rocketed 281% so far in 2025.

