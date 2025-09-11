The retail user message count on Stocktwits jumped 31% in the last 24 hours for Applied Digital, while sentiment improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory a day ago.

Applied Digital Corp (APLD) shares were up 5% during midday trading on Thursday after a surge in artificial intelligence stocks this week, after Oracle stated it expects booked cloud orders to exceed half a trillion dollars, and Nebius Group bagged a multi-billion-dollar AI infrastructure deal from Microsoft.

Oracle announced on Thursday that it expects cloud infrastructure revenue to reach $18 billion by the end of fiscal year 2026. It anticipates this to rise to $32 billion, $73 billion, $114 billion, and $144 billion over the subsequent fiscal years.

The retail user message count on Stocktwits jumped 31% in the last 24 hours. Retail sentiment on Applied Digital improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory a day ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

APLD sentiment and message volume September 10, 2025, as of 12:15 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that the stock should soon be trading in the $ 30s.

In late August, Applied Digital announced that it had finalized a new lease agreement with CoreWeave for an additional 150MW at its Polaris Forge 1 Campus in Ellendale, North Dakota. This new lease agreement with CoreWeave brings Applied Digital’s total anticipated contracted lease revenue to about $11 billion.

Another bullish user on Stocktwits stated that the stock was worth buying and holding, as positive news was expected to follow.

Shares of Applied Digital jumped 133% this year and have skyrocketed to nearly 200% in the last 12 months.

