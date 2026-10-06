The Finland project marks Applied Digital’s first development opportunity outside the U.S., while the company says its near-term execution remains focused on its domestic pipeline.

CEO Wes Cummins called Finland a “deliberate first step” rather than a change in strategy, saying the company remains focused on executing its U.S. projects.

Last week, the company brought another 75 megawatts of critical information-technology load online at Polaris Forge 1 in North Dakota.

Applied Digital will report fiscal first-quarter 2027 results after market close on Wednesday.

Applied Digital (APLD) stock is in focus on Tuesday as the company is taking its AI data-center development model overseas for the first time, securing an agreement that provides access to up to 1 gigawatt of potential power capacity in Finland.

The company plans to develop a large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) Factory campus capable of eventually scaling to the full 1 gigawatt, with initial power availability expected beginning in 2028.

Applied Digital has started marketing the site and is already in discussions with leading global hyperscale customers.

APLD Stock rose over 2% in Tuesday’s premarket session and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits.

The company will report fiscal first-quarter (Q1) 2027 results after Wednesday’s close, with its conference call scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Investors will be watching progress across the U.S. buildout, customer commitments, and any additional detail on the newly announced Finland opportunity.

Finland Extends The AI Factory Model

According to Applied Digital, the agreement is structured to limit its initial exposure while preserving longer-term development potential. Future investment will depend on customer demand, commercial milestones, and necessary regulatory and development approvals.

CEO Wes Cummins called Finland a “deliberate first step” rather than a change in strategy, saying the company remains focused on executing its U.S. projects. The company pointed to Finland’s climate, energy ecosystem, connectivity, and potential for development scale as characteristics similar to those that support its North Dakota operations.

The expansion comes as Applied Digital continues turning contracted U.S. power into operating capacity. Last week, the company brought another 75 megawatts of critical information-technology load online at Polaris Forge 1 in North Dakota, lifting operational capacity there to 250 megawatts. The fully leased campus is contracted for 400 megawatts at full buildout.

Earnings Put Execution In Focus

Applied Digital enters Wednesday’s earnings report with a significantly larger development pipeline. At the end of fiscal 2026, the company had about 1.4 gigawatts of contracted critical information technology load across five U.S. campuses, representing roughly $36 billion in contracted revenue over initial 15-year lease terms.

The firm’s fiscal fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue rose 407% year over year to $258.7 million, driven largely by growth in its high-performance computing hosting business and tenant fit-out work.

Retail Sentiment Around APLD Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investor sentiment around APLD Stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ earlier amid high message volume.

APLD stock retail sentiment on October 6 as of 7:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, APLD shares have fallen more than 12%. In comparison, the VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP), which holds the stock, has risen over 7% during this period.



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