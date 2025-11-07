Apple TV is part of the company's Services business, which clocked a record revenue in the fourth quarter that ended in September.

According to Downdetector, approximately 15,078 Apple TV users reported issues with the service.

The company confirmed that Appe Music and Apple Arcade services were also affected.

Apple stock has gained only 7% this year, significantly underperforming the broader market and the tech sector.

Some of Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) services, including Apple TV, experienced outages across the U.S. and Canada late Tuesday; however, the company has since confirmed the issue has been resolved.

Apple's stock hasn't reacted to the development, as it traded flat overnight with a positive bias, according to Yahoo Finance.

What Happened With Apple TV

Writing on his X account, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said, "Apple TV goes down on [the] premier night of [the] new show Pluribus. Many users reporting the issue. Haven't seen the service go down like this before."

Apple Support confirmed the outage. The "System Status" page stated that Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade, the company's video game subscription service, were down between 10:29 p.m. ET and 11:38 p.m. ET. The company has also said it has resolved the outage for all three services.

What's The Big Deal?

A Bloomberg article authored by Gurman stated that the outage occurred shortly after the first two episodes of Pluribus were made available for streaming. The company has touted the science fiction drama television series created by "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan exclusively for Apple TV as one of its major attractions, even as it strives to ward off competitive threats from streaming rivals such as Netflix, Disney's Hulu, and Amazon.

Apple's Services business, of which these services are part, is a high-margin, rapidly growing segment. The fourth-quarter results Apple reported in late October showed that the Services business generated revenue of $28.75, up 15% year over year (YoY).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.