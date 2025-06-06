Apple (AAPL) announced on Thursday that the global App Store ecosystem generated $1.3 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2024. The announcement comes at a time when the iPhone maker is witnessing intensifying scrutiny from antitrust regulators in the U.S. and Europe.

According to a study commissioned by Apple and conducted by Boston University’s Professor Andrey Fradkin and Dr. Jessica Burley of Analysis Group, more than 90% of the billings and sales were generated without developers paying a commission to Apple.

Earlier this week, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied Apple’s request to delay enforcement of a ruling in its long-running legal battle with Epic Games, a unit of Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO).

The court ordered Apple to allow app developers to direct users to alternative payment methods outside the App Store, potentially cutting Apple’s commission on those transactions from 27% to zero.

JPMorgan analysts said the decision is a “big deal” for app developers and could materially reshape App Store economics if upheld.

In parallel, Apple is adjusting its policies in Europe under the Digital Markets Act, which requires the company to support third-party app stores and payment processing options on iOS.

According to the study, sales of physical goods and services – including food delivery and grocery orders – topped $1 trillion in 2024. Digital goods and services generated $131 billion, while in-app advertising contributed $150 billion.

Apple CEO Tim Cook called the results “a testament to the many ways developers are enriching people’s lives,” pointing to continued growth in mobile games, photo and video editing tools, and other content creation apps.

App Store commerce has more than doubled since 2019, according to the report. Growth was robust in the U.S., China, and Europe, where digital payments and online ordering surged. Apple reported that the App Store drew an average of 813 million weekly visitors globally in 2024.

Apple’s stock edged 0.6% lower in afternoon trade on Thursday. The shares have fallen nearly 19% this year but gained more than 3% in the last 12 months.

