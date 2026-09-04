Citi expects the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models to cost about $200 more than their predecessors.

Apple’s initial foldable iPhone production is reportedly limited to a "few hundred" units a day due to strict quality-control requirements.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. could benefit from sole-supplier status for Apple’s A20 chip, which is expected to use 2-nanometer technology.

Amphenol, Foxconn and other suppliers could benefit from higher component content and production allocations tied to the iPhone 18 lineup.

Apple (AAPL) shares edged lower in early morning trade on Friday ahead of its iPhone launch event next week on September 9, with Citi expecting the company’s new foldable iPhone Ultra to cost at least $2,000.

In a note to investors cited by Investing, Citi Apple analyst Atif Malik said the company is expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone, likely called the iPhone Ultra, with a starting price above $2,000. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models are also projected to cost about $200 more than their predecessors.

Apple’s long-awaited foldable iPhone could face supply constraints early in its launch. Initial production is currently limited to only a "few hundred" units a day, mainly because of the company’s strict quality-control standards, according to a Nikkei Asia report Friday.

AAPL stock edged 0.4% lower in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trending in ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past day. The shares are up 2.7% so far this week and heading for gains for a third consecutive week.

AAPL stock’s weekly gains over the last three months. | Source: Koyfin

Citi Flags Major Upgrades Across iPhone 18 Lineup

Citi expects major upgrades across the iPhone 18 lineup, including the A20 chip, variable-aperture main cameras for the Pro and Pro Max models, and Apple’s own modems.

The Ultra model is expected to feature dual front and rear camera systems, an OLED display with an ultra-thin glass cover for the inner foldable screen, and increased component content across its battery, vapor-chamber cooling system and structural components.

TSMC, Amphenol Among US Stocks To Watch

The iPhone 18 launch could also create opportunities for Apple’s supply-chain partners, particularly companies exposed to the new components and foldable design.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is expected to benefit from sole-supplier status for Apple’s A20 chip, which will use TSMC’s 2-nanometer technology. That could make TSMC (TSM) one of the key semiconductor beneficiaries of the new iPhone cycle.

Meanwhile, Amphenol (APH) is expected to benefit from supplying hinge modules for the foldable iPhone.

TSM stock gained over 1% in the pre-market trade and APH shares climbed over 1.5%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSM improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day while sentiment around APH remained in the ‘neutral’ zone.

Citi Expects 246 Million iPhone Shipments In 2026

Citi forecasts 61.8 million iPhone 18 shipments in the second half of 2026 and total iPhone shipments of 246 million units for calendar 2026, representing 1% year-over-year growth.

For the foldable model, Citi expects a production plan of 7.5 million units in the second half of 2026, followed by another 4 million units in the first quarter of 2027.

The projections suggest the foldable iPhone could remain a relatively small part of Apple’s overall unit volumes initially.

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