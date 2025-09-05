In India, Cupertino’s flagship product, the iPhone, drove the bulk of the sales, with MacBook laptops also witnessing a demand surge.

Tech giant Apple, Inc. (APPL) is making considerable inroads in India, a country where it has expanded its manufacturing presence as well, as the U.S.-China standoff continues to be a headwind.

A Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, stated that Apple’s sales in India reached $9 billion in the fiscal year that ended in March 2025. This marked a $1 billion (12.5%) increase from the previous fiscal year. In Apple’s fiscal year, which ended in September 2024, its overall revenue increased 2%, with iPhone sales a tad better at 3%.

Cupertino’s flagship product, the iPhone, drove the bulk of the sales in India, with MacBook laptops also witnessing a demand surge.

Apple stock is among the worst-performing mega-cap stocks this year, having pulled back about 4% year-to-date (YTD). On Stocktwits, retail traders were ‘neutral’ (54/100) on the stock as of early Friday, but the message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

AAPL sentiment and message volume as of 3:30 a.m. ET, Sept. 5 | source: Stocktwits

China, which was once the most important market for the Tim Cook-led company from both demand and supply perspectives, has seen a pushback due to tapering demand amid competitive pressure and macroeconomic weakness. After the U.S. President Donald Trump slapped hefty tariffs on exports from China, Apple has shifted most of its U.S.-bound iPhone assembly to India.

Acknowledging the untapped market opportunity in India, which was previously overlooked due to the country's price-sensitive consumer base, Apple has opened two additional retail outlets in the country this week.

The new outlets are located in Hebbal, Bangalore, and Koregaon Park in Pune, in addition to the existing ones in Delhi and Mumbai, which opened in 2023.

Cook posted about the new stories on his X account. “Say hello to Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune! We are thrilled to continue to bring the best of Apple to customers across India at these two new stores,” he said in the post.

iPhones, however, remain pricier products in India, the Bloomberg report noted, as it observed that an entry-level iPhone costs $906.39 in India compared to $799 in the U.S., due to higher taxes. Apple has strived to make it affordable to the growing working class in India by offering student rebates, trade-in discounts, and credit card rebates through partnerships with banks.

Counterpoint Research stated in a report that the iPhone 16 was the most shipped device in India during the June quarter, as the ultra-premium segment outperformed the overall smartphone market.

