Apple Inc. has reportedly partnered with LG Electronics Inc. to co-develop a range of smart home accessories, aiming to revitalize its HomeKit ecosystem and challenge rivals Amazon and Google.

Apple and LG have co-developed a new suite of smart hardware, including video doorbells, smart thermostats, indoor and outdoor security cameras, and smart locks.

While Apple oversees engineering and design, LG will sell the devices under its brand and handle manufacturing and customer support.

Apple is set to launch its own core hardware on Oct. 13, while the LG co-developed accessories are expected to release in the coming months following regulatory approvals.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is teaming up with LG Electronics Inc. to develop a broad suite of smart home hardware as part of a major initiative to revamp its presence in the connected home market, according to a Bloomberg News report.

The collaboration includes co-developing accessories such as a video doorbell, a smart thermostat, indoor and outdoor security cameras, a floodlight camera, and a smart deadbolt lock. While Apple helped direct design and engineering, the hardware will carry LG's branding, with the South Korean electronics firm handling manufacturing and ongoing product service.

AAPL stock added 0.2% on Tuesday and inched 0.1% in extended trading.

Strategy and Ecosystem Expansion

The partnership utilizes a strategy Apple has previously employed with companies like Belkin and Logitech. By guiding external hardware development without taking on direct manufacturing or customer support costs, Apple can rapidly build an ecosystem around its platform.

The co-developed LG accessories will integrate into Apple’s broader smart home hub strategy and work alongside upcoming Apple-branded hardware. Apple is scheduled to introduce its new proprietary products, including a refreshed HomePod mini and an updated Apple TV set-top box on Oct. 13.

Technical Specifications and Filings

Regulatory filings with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission and certification organization UL Solutions show LG recently sought approval for the new hardware lineup. Public databases list products including the LG Video Doorbell Wired, LG Smart Thermostat, LG Smart Deadbolt Lock, and multiple camera models.

The upcoming devices support popular industry connectivity standards, including Thread and Matter, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The LG smart lock is also set to feature ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, enabling automatic unlocking functionality as a user approaches.

Strategic Market Positioning

The ambitious rollout marks a formal overhaul of Apple’s HomeKit platform, launched in 2014 but struggling to gain market share against dominant offerings from Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

For LG, the launch expands its footprint into key home hardware categories, marking its first outdoor camera, doorbell, and thermostat releases in recent years, alongside its first international smart lock release outside South Korea.

According to Bloomberg, the co-developed LG hardware is expected to reach retail shelves several months after Apple's October product lineup, as development has lagged slightly behind Apple's internal hardware. Spokespeople for both Apple and LG declined to comment on the partnership.

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