Apple shares edged lower ahead of the company’s highly anticipated iPhone 17 launch event later on Tuesday.

U.S. equities declined in Tuesday’s midday trade as investors reacted to a downward revision in job growth data for the April 2024 to March 2025 period, which pointed to a weaker-than-reported labor market.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was down 0.04% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, declined 0.07%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, was up 0.16%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Tuesday’s midday trade:

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple shares edged lower by 0.63% ahead of the company’s highly anticipated iPhone 17 launch event, starting at 1 p.m. ET. Apart from the new iPhone 17 series, Apple is also expected to announce new Apple Watches, AirPods, and more at its “Awe Dropping” event later on Tuesday.

AAPL stock is down 6% year-to-date.

Nebius Group NV (NBIS)

Nebius shares rose more than 43% in Tuesday’s midday trade after the company struck a multi-year deal with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to deliver dedicated GPU infrastructure capacity to the Windows maker between 2025 and 2026.

NBIS stock is up 231% year-to-date.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF)

Wolfspeed shares were soaring 47% in Tuesday’s midday trade after a Texas court approved the company’s Chapter 11 reorganization plan.

WOLF stock is down 73% year-to-date.

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV)

CoreWeave shares were up more than 6% in Tuesday’s midday session after the company launched a venture arm to invest in AI startups.

CRWV stock is up 153% year-to-date.

EchoStar Corp. (SATS)

EchoStar shares kept the momentum going following Monday’s gains, rising by over 1% in Tuesday’s midday trade after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) dropped a regulatory review of the company’s 5G service obligations. EchoStar struck a deal with SpaceX on Monday to sell a major portion of its spectrum to the Elon Musk-led company for $17 billion.

SATS stock is up 257% year-to-date.

