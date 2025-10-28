Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shares gained in Tuesday’s opening trade, sending the market capitalization of both companies above the $4 trillion level.

While Microsoft’s market capitalization had crossed the $4 trillion level in July, this is the first time Apple has crossed the milestone. Microsoft’s shares were up nearly 3% in Tuesday’s opening trade, while Apple’s shares were up 0.3% at the time of writing.

Apple’s market capitalization stood at $4.006 trillion at the time of writing, while Microsoft’s stood at $4.06 trillion. Nvidia remains at the top, with a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion.

Microsoft’s stock jumped on the renewal and expansion of its deal with OpenAI, giving the company an approximately 27% stake valued at nearly $135 billion in the AI startup. Apple’s shares are up on optimism around its iPhone 17 series.

