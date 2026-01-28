The new AirTag also features a louder speaker for an improved ability to find the tracker.

Apple said that the new AirTag comes with an upgraded, second-generation Ultra Wideband chip.

This new chip enables the Precision Finding feature that Apple says is designed to guide users up to 50% farther away from their lost item, when compared to the previous generation.

This Ultra Wideband chip is the same one that is also used in other recent Apple products, such as the iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Monday announced an updated version of its tracking accessory, AirTag, building on its estimated billion-dollar revenue stream.

The new AirTag features an expanded range and comes with more powerful tracking, in addition to a louder speaker for an improved ability to find the tracker.

According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is estimated to have already shipped 55 million AirTags by 2022, and at a base price of $29, the company would have generated about $1.6 billion in revenue from the sales of the accessory.

Apple shares were up nearly 3% in Monday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

New AirTag’s Capabilities Detailed

Simply called the new AirTag, this is the successor to the original version launched nearly five years ago, in 2021.

Apple said that the new AirTag comes with an upgraded, second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. This new chip enables the Precision Finding feature that Apple says is designed to guide users up to 50% farther away from their lost item, when compared to the previous generation.

This Ultra Wideband chip is the same one that is also used in other recent Apple products, such as the iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11.

Apple has also upgraded the Bluetooth chip that expands the range at which lost items can be located by users.

Lastly, Apple says it has updated the internal design of the new AirTag to make the accessory louder by up to 50%.

The new AirTag is priced at $29 for one and $99 for a pack of four.

How To Use An AirTag?

Users can add an AirTag to their iPhone or iPad quickly through the AirTag setup process, or manually using the Find My app.

To begin, place the AirTag close to the iPhone or the iPad, and wait for a “Connect” option to pop up on the screen. If there is more than one AirTag, make sure only one is placed near the device at a time.

Follow the on-screen steps to finish the setup process.

Alternatively, you can also pair an AirTag with your device using the Find My app. To do so, open the Find My app and tap the ‘+’ button, then tap “Add AirTag.”

Once paired, you can place the AirTag with any of your items to track them.

AAPL stock is down 6% year-to-date, but up 15% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<