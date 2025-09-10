The iPhone 17 series is powered by Apple’s A19 chipset, featuring ProMotion displays across the range, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, the highest on any iPhone yet.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) unveiled the new iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, featuring the A19 chipset built on a 3-nanometer fabrication process, new 120Hz displays with Ceramic Shield 2, and more.

In another first for Apple, the iPhone 17 now starts with 256GB storage with the base model, up from 128GB, which was the default until the previous generation. The company claims the iPhone 17 offers all-day battery life and an additional eight hours of video playback compared to the iPhone 16. It also stated that a 10-minute charge is enough for eight hours of video playback time.

Apple’s shares were down 0.71% on Tuesday at the time of writing. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory.

iPhone Air

Apple unveiled the iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever, featuring a side profile of just 5.6 mm, with the frame made of titanium. The iPhone Air sports a 6.5-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a seven-layer antireflective coating to reduce glare and distractions.

The iPhone Air sports a single 48MP camera on the back, with 1x and 2x modes for photography. It features an 18MP front camera with Center Stage support, which utilizes AI to automatically expand or rotate the frame based on the number of people on the screen.

Powering the iPhone Air is the A19 Pro chip, a new C1X modem that is said to be twice as fast as its predecessor, and the N1 chip for connectivity.

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple also announced the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, with another first for the company – a unibody design. Apple stated that the iPhone 17 Pro’s thermal system is designed to dissipate heat rapidly throughout its aluminum body, which offers 20 times better thermal conductivity than titanium.

The iPhone 17 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch display.

The iPhone 17 Pro is also said to deliver 40% better sustained performance than its predecessor. It has three 48MP cameras on the back, and an 18MP camera for selfies on the front.

AAPL stock is down 6% year-to-date, but up 6% over the past 12 months.

