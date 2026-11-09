Apple CEO is internally pushing the company to bring modern agentic AI capabilities to Siri.

CEO John Ternus is reportedly pushing Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief, to accelerate the company’s AI roadmap.

Last week, Apple allowed developers to connect their apps to Siri and test new features.

Apple remains the best-performing Mag7 stock, with over 26% year-to-date gains.

Apple, Inc. (AAPL) is planning to bring agentic capacities to its Siri virtual assistant as early as next year and is tasking Apple’s AI czar Craig Federighi to lead the effort, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

At Apple’s analyst call last week, Apple CEO John Ternus was markedly tight-lipped about AI plans, saying that Apple now has “the kind of Siri that we always wanted.”

Behind the scenes, though, Ternus has delivered a different message, Bloomberg reported. Desiring more and frustrated by what he sees as a reluctance to embrace AI with the same urgency as competitors, Ternus pushed his software chief to accelerate the company’s road map for AI capabilities in Siri, according to the report.

Apple ultimately wants Siri to have some capabilities of the popular agents such as Dots, Muse and Grok. “I’m told, and I believe the company could make Siri more like an agent as early as next year — not that it has much of a choice, given current consumer and market demands,” Gurman reported.

Notably, Apple last week allowed developers to connect their apps to Siri and test new features. Those features are in developer testing and Apple expects early experiences in the coming months, with App Store submissions planned for spring 2027.

“Apple really should redo its entire software team with people who are all the way spun up on software factories,” Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan said in an X post. Instantly all these legendarily buggy apps like TV or Calendar will be insanely good, redone by teams of a few people and a hundred codegen agents.

Apple On AI Agents

When asked about Apple’s strategy around AI agents, Ternus said on Nov. 2: “Siri right now is primarily request-based… And as we talked about before, it is built on a modern orchestrator-driven architecture. So we see opportunity to expand its capabilities over time.”

In response, Deepwater Asset Management’s Gene Muster wrote at the time that “it's clear they don't want to talk about personalized agents. They're the biggest risk to the Apple ecosystem.” Munster added that about 20 million people worldwide use personalized agents such as Muse, Grok Bot, Dot, and in a few years that figure will be a billion.

More Triggers For Apple

Bloomberg also detailed that Mike Rockwell, who created the Vision Pro headset in addition to leading the development of Siri AI, continues to seriously consider stepping down.

Should he leave, Apple’s Siri development might suffer and the work would fall on Amar Subramanya, a Google veteran who was hired last year to shore up Apple’s AI efforts, and Sebastien Marineau, a Federighi deputy.

Separately, The Financial Times reported that Apple dodged $2.7 billion in taxes in fiscal 2026 by funneling profits through Singapore.

The company has made the city-state its largest tax shelter, attributing up to $50 billion in profits to its hub there. According to the FT, the savings are greater than what Apple saves from using its European headquarters in Ireland, where it achieved a $2.6 billion tax saving in the same period.

Retail View On AAPL

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for AAPL remained ‘bearish,’ unchanged over the past week.

“Agreed on $AAPL. It is the least AI levered name in the group, so it holds up when the AI trade wobbles. Does it keep holding if the AI trade keeps sliding?” a trader said. Another wrote: “$AAPL to be fair, seems overpriced but was always solid, can go either way.”

Year to date, AAPL stock is up 26.2% - the best performance in the Magnificent Seven group of equities.

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