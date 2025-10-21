President Trump signed a deal with Australia with $8.5 billion worth critical minerals and rare earths in the pipeline.

Director of the National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett, said that the United States government shutdown could end this week.

Apple shares were up by more than 4% in Monday’s midday session, soaring to a new all-time high, after Loop Capital’s latest supply chain checks suggested that iPhone volumes will grow steadily through 2027.

U.S. equities surged in Monday’s midday trade after Director of the National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett, said that the United States government shutdown could end this week. Later in the day, President Donald Trump signed a critical minerals deal with Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that the deal represents a pipeline of critical minerals and rare earths worth $8.5 billion ready to go. Meanwhile, President Trump praised the economic and defense cooperation between the U.S. and Australia, adding that they are “taking it to the next level” with Monday’s deal.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 1.1% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, soared 1.4%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, gained 1.13%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Monday’s midday trade:

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple shares were up by more than 4% in Monday’s midday session, soaring to a new all-time high, after Loop Capital’s latest supply chain checks suggested that iPhone volumes will grow steadily through 2027, fueled by new design updates and product refresh cycles.

AAPL stock is up 5% year-to-date.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon shares were up by nearly 1% in Monday’s midday trade after the company stated that its mitigations to resolve the Amazon Web Services outage are progressing, and that its internal subsystems are showing early signs of recovering.

AMZN stock is down 2% year-to-date.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs stock was up more than 18% in Monday’s midday trade after CEO Lourenco Goncalves stated that the company could expand into rare-earths and that this could represent a strategic growth area for the Ohio-based mining firm.

CLF stock is up 67% year-to-date.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)

Replimune shares more than doubled, gaining over 116% by Monday’s midday trade as the company announced that it has cleared a major regulatory hurdle after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its resubmitted Biologics License Application (BLA) for RP1, a treatment for advanced melanoma.

REPL stock is down 20% year-to-date.

Celcuity Inc. (CELC)

Celcuity shares were up by more than 41% in Monday’s midday session after the company announced that it had recruited enough breast cancer patients with the PIK3CA mutation to complete its Phase 3 clinical trials.

CELC stock is up 459% year-to-date.

