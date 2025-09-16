BCCI terminated the ₹358-crore deal with Dream11 after India banned real money gaming last month

Apollo Tyres has been finalised as the new jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team, replacing online gaming platform Dream11, a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

“The deal has been signed with Apollo Tyres. We will announce it soon,” the BCCI official said.

Last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) terminated its partnership with fantasy sports platform Dream11 following the Indian parliament's passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill. The three-year deal was reportedly worth ₹358 crore.

The bill banned real-money online gaming, including fantasy sports, and prohibits any advertising or sponsorship of such platforms, making the association between the two parties legally untenable.

Currently, Team India is competing in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi without a jersey sponsor.

BCCI Signs Apollo Tyres: New Deal Details

According to a report by the Times of India, Apollo Tyres will pay around ₹4.5 crore per match, more than Dream11’s rate of about ₹4 crore. The agreement covers around 130 international and domestic fixtures. The new deal is worth ₹579 crore.

The BCCI initiated the expression of interest (EOI) process on September 2 for its “Lead Sponsor” rights, explicitly barring participation from sectors related to gaming, betting, cryptocurrency, tobacco, and other similar industries.

JK Tyre and Canva were among the other bidders vying for this contract. While Birla Optus Paints expressed interest, it opted not to bid formally, the reports said.

Apollo Tyres closed 1.63% higher at ₹487, having declined 8.3% year-to-date. JK Tyre ended 2.1% higher.

