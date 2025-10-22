According to a Reuters report, the move comes at a time when there has been a decline in consumer demand in Latino communities across the U.S.

Reuters noted that Apollo Global was in talks with investment bank UBS regarding the sale of the grocery chain.

Heritage Grocers Group makes more than $2 billion in revenue.

Apollo Global Management (APO) is reportedly exploring a sale of its Hispanic grocery chain Heritage Grocers Group, in a deal that could value the company around $1.5 billion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Reuters report, citing people familiar with the matter, the move comes at a time when there has been a decline in consumer demand in Latino communities across the U.S. due to growing concerns over immigration enforcement.

How Much Revenue Does Heritage Grocers Generate?

The report noted that Apollo Global was in talks with investment bank UBS regarding the sale of the grocery chain.

The people told Reuters that Heritage Grocers Group makes around $150 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and generates more than $2 billion in revenue. The grocery chain owns El Rancho Supermercado, Cardenas Markets, and Tony's Fresh Market under its banner.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<