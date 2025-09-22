Upon completion of the transaction, present Compass shareholders will own about 78% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while Anywhere shareholders will own nearly 22%.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) and Compass Inc. (COMP) announced on Monday that the companies intend to combine in an all-stock transaction with an expected enterprise value of approximately $10 billion, including the assumption of debt.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Upon completion of the transaction, present Compass shareholders will own about 78% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while Anywhere shareholders will own nearly 22%.

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate jumped 51% before the bell while Compass stock declined over 12% in premarket trading.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<